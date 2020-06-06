'False news travels faster than truth': Jyotiraditya Scindia tweets following reports of him removing 'BJP' from Twitter bio



Sadly, false news travels faster than the truth.

— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) June 6, 2020

Following reports earlier today that he had removed 'BJP' mention from his Twitter bio, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted saying "sadly, false news travels faster than the truth".

Several reports surfaced on June 6 alleging that the newly-inducted BJP leader had removed the mention of his party from his Twitter bio, switching to the current description-- "Public servant, cricket enthusiast".

However, it was later pointed out that Scindia had never added the mention of BJP to his description on the microblogging site.

This comes at a time when news of two Scindia loyalists having returned to the Congress from the BJP has given rise to much speculation. Balendu Shukla and Satyendra Yadav reportedly returned to the Congress party earlier this week.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Earlier this year, Scindia's resignation from the Congress on March 10, and his subsequent entry into BJP, had created waves in the country's political arena. It was a massive political development that was seen as a setback for the Congress party which lost one of its senior leaders.