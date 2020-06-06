App
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2020 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'False news travels faster than truth': Jyotiraditya Scindia tweets following reports of him removing 'BJP' from Twitter bio

Several reports surfaced on June 6 alleging that the newly-inducted BJP leader had removed the mention of his party from his Twitter bio, switching to the current description-- "Public servant, cricket enthusiast".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Following reports earlier today that he had removed 'BJP' mention from his Twitter bio, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted saying "sadly, false news travels faster than the truth".

Several reports surfaced on June 6 alleging that the newly-inducted BJP leader had removed the mention of his party from his Twitter bio, switching to the current description-- "Public servant, cricket enthusiast".

However, it was later pointed out that Scindia had never added the mention of BJP to his description on the microblogging site.

Close

This comes at a time when news of two Scindia loyalists having returned to the Congress from the BJP has given rise to much speculation. Balendu Shukla and Satyendra Yadav reportedly returned to the Congress party earlier this week.

related news

Earlier this year, Scindia's resignation from the Congress on March 10, and his subsequent entry into BJP, had created waves in the country's political arena. It was a massive political development that was seen as a setback for the Congress party which lost one of its senior leaders.

First Published on Jun 6, 2020 05:30 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Congress #India #Jyotiraditya Scindia #Politics

