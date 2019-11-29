App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2019 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fadnavis says first Cabinet meet discussed house majority rather than relief to farmers

Fadnavis sought to know why the three-party alliance is trying to change the protem speaker defying rules if it claims to have adequate numbers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday attacked the newly-formed Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra, alleging it preferred discussing proving majority in its first cabinet meet rather than giving relief to farmers, and asked why it then claims to have numbers.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister said the state wants to know why the 'Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi' (MVA) of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress was "scared" when it earlier claimed to have numbers to prove majority on the floor of the Assembly.

Fadnavis sought to know why the three-party alliance is trying to change the protem speaker defying rules if it claims to have adequate numbers.

Close

BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar was recently named as the protem speaker.

related news

Thackeray held his first cabinet meeting on Thursday night, hours after he was sworn-in as the chief minister. Along with him, six other ministers - two each from the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress - were also sworn-in.

"The new government preferred discussing discretely how to prove majority than giving help to farmers who are in trouble in the first cabinet meeting.

"Why make claims of having numbers then?" Fadnavis asked on Twitter.

He wondered why is the Sena-led government allegedly trying to convene Assembly session (to prove numbers) "discretely" in case it has majority.

Fadnavis accused the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government of distrusting their MLAs, who he claimed, are still held "hostage".

Alliance leaders have repeatedly claimed they have enough numbers in the 288-member state assembly where the majority mark is 145.

(With PTI inputs)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 29, 2019 12:10 pm

tags #Devendra Fadnavis #India #MVA #Politics #Uddhav Thackeray

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.