Facts gave way to fiction in President's address: Shashi Tharoor

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, the Congress member said there was a dearth of solutions and ideas to take India forward and attempts were made to "mask" failures of various schemes launched by the government.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday accused the government in Lok Sabha of abrogating its moral responsibility of dealing with the "constitutional and political crisis" facing the country and said facts gave way to fiction in the President's address to Parliament.
First Published on Feb 4, 2020 03:46 pm