you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 06:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Facing defeat, PM making wild allegations: Mayawati responds to PM Modi

Polls will be held in Uttar Pradesh in all the seven phases until May 19.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
BSP president Mayawati on April 5 took strong exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing BSP and its ally SP of releasing terrorists and charged him with levelling "wild allegations".

"The governments of 'Bua' (Mayawati) and 'Babua' (Akhilesh Yadav) released terror accused and were kind to them," Modi alleged at a rally in Amroha ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election beginning April 11.

"Some people" did not like the fact that terrorists were being given a reply in their own language," he said.

"After the terrorist attack, should I have remained silent or attacked," he asked the gathering, referring to the February 14 terrorist attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama.

Mayawati, in her tweet, also made a mention of the Congress candidate from Saharanpur, Imran Masood, whom Modi had referred to in the other rally in Saharanpur while reminding people of his "boti-boti" remark in 2014.

"Here those who talked of 'boti-boti' are close to 'Shahjade' (Rahul Gandhi) but we talk of security and honours of 'beti-beti'(daughters)."

He said, "Congress policy is to honour 'tukde-tukde' gang. The party is saying to talk with those who patronise terrorists. Special power of security forces will be withdrawn. Congress want to put country at stake for votes, but people will thwart their designs."

Polls will be held in Uttar Pradesh in all the seven phases until May 19. Results will be declared on May 23.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 06:20 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

