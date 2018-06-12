App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 10:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook says it gave 'identical support' to Trump and Clinton during 2016 presidential campaign

It was earlier revealed that Facebook had used data of its members to influence the 2016 US presidential elections.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As part of the follow up questions addressed during the data scandal testimony on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the social media giant has claimed that it offered "identical support" to Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton during the 2016 US presidential election campaign. The company said in an official report, according to TechCrunch that "everyone had access to the same tools".

The report said that Facebook made the declaration during the data scandal testimony. It was earlier revealed that Facebook had used data of its members to influence the last US presidential elections. However, Zuckerberg denied the rumours in the questioning by Senator Kamala Harris.

There were rumours of Facebook employees being “embedded” in the Trump campaign. The accusations were levied by a person believed to be have ran Trump's digital campaign. This led to a series of questions including "was Facebook providing premium services to one candidate on how to juice the algorithm or how to target better, etc."

However, the tech firm's official report stated that campaigners did not get to select who from Facebook would advise them and said that the company provided "identical support" and tools to both campaigns. According to Facebook, no one was “assigned full-time” on either the Trump or Clinton's presidential campaign.

related news

Talking about the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook cleared that their employees did work directly with employees of the UK-based firm.
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 10:47 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Facebook #Trending News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.