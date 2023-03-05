 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Eye on polls: Kejriwal, Mann to address rally to boost AAP prospects in Chhattisgarh

PTI
Mar 05, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

On Saturday, AAP also announced its plans to contest all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, which too goes to polls at the end of this year.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be on a one-day visit to Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Sunday to boost AAPs preparations for the Assembly elections in the state scheduled later this year, a party leader said.

Kejriwal will be accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and the duo will address a party workers convention here.

The AAP had tried its luck for the first time in Chhattisgarh Assembly polls in 2018 and fielded candidates in 85 of 90 seats but failed to achieve success. However, a landslide win in Punjab last year turbocharged its national ambitions.

Even though it won in just five constituencies despite running a high-decibel campaign in Gujarat, where the Bharatiya Janata Party won a record 156 seats, the party garnered about 13 per cent vote share.