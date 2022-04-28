English
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Eye on polls, JP Nadda holds meeting with senior party leaders from Madhya Pradesh

    The meeting, which was held at 11 Ashoka Road, the BJP's old headquarters, was aimed at taking stock of the BJP's preparation for the assembly polls scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh next year, sources said.

    PTI
    April 28, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST
    BJP president JP Nadda.

    BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday held a meeting with senior leaders of the party's Madhya Pradesh unit including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The meeting, which was held at 11 Ashoka Road, the BJP's old headquarters, was aimed at taking stock of the BJP's preparation for the assembly polls scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh next year, sources said.

    Besides Chouhan, the meeting was attended by BJP's state president VD Sharma, senior minister in the state government Narottam Mishra and the party's national general secretary Kailash Vijavargiya. BJP's poll in-charge for the state Muralidhar Rao and the party's national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh were also present in the meeting.

    In the 2018 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP had the lost elections narrowly and the Congress went on to form the government. But later defections in the Congress led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, who along with his supporters joined the BJP, again brought the saffron party back to power in the state.

    Nadda has been holding meeting with leaders from states which are scheduled to go for polls next year. Earlier this month, he had held similar meeting with BJP leaders from Rajasthan including former chief minister Vasundhara Raje.



    PTI
    Tags: #India #JP Nadda #Madhya Pradesh #Politics
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 12:10 pm
