Eye on Delhi Assembly polls, AAP reaches out to voters from Bihar, UP

With less than six months for Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eyeing Purvanchal -- a region comprising Uttar Pradesh and Bihar -- vote in the national capital including making special arrangements for the celebration of Chhath Puja and introducing regional languages in schools.

Considered to be a sizable vote bank, these voters are people hailing from the contiguous region of eastern Uttar Pradesh and western Bihar.

The AAP led Delhi government has introduced Maithali as an optional subject across Delhi government schools. They have also increased the number of ghats for Chhatt Puja, a key festival of the area, from 300 to approximately 1100 across the national capital. This year the government has also proposed to hold Maithali-Bhojpuri arts and culture festival which is likely to be held in November.

“They are one the largest communities in Delhi and are important for any party, not just the AAP. Since the 2015 assembly elections, they have been a strong voter base for the party,” a senior AAP leader, who did not wish to be named said.

Party leaders say that the work done by the government in unauthorized colonies will also have an effect. According to officials, more than ₹6000 crore has been spent on the development of unauthorized colonies since 2015.

The list of AAP candidates for the upcoming elections will also see candidates from Purvanchal get tickets to contest elections. In 2015, over a dozen members of the legislative assembly were from Purvanchal.

According to a survey by the Centre for Developing Societies (CSDS) in 2017, migrants are dominant in approximately 15 of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi. According to the 2011 Census, the migrant population in Delhi was 7.66 million, accounting for around 35 percent of the estimated 20 million total people living in the capital.

As part of its outreach program in the Lok Sabha elections, the AAP had organized an event in Timarpur in North East Delhi constituency centred around Litti Chokha, a popular dish in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Keeping in mind the sizable vote bank, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had appointed Manoj Tiwari, a Bhojpuri singer-turned-politician, as its Delhi unit president.