Extremely disappointed with negotiation process between Govt & farmers, situation very delicate: SC

"What is going on? States are rebelling against your laws", a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde told the Centre. We are extremely disappointed with the negotiation process.

PTI
January 11, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST
Supreme Court of India (SC).

The Supreme Court Monday said it is extremely disappointed with the way negotiations are going on between the Centre and the farmers on the new farm laws, against which several farmer organisations are staging protest at Delhi borders.

We don't want to make any stray observations on your negotiations but we are extremely disappointed with the process, said the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

The apex court, which was hearing a clutch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as well as the ones raising issues related to the ongoing agitation at Delhi borders, said it is not talking about the repeal of these farm laws at the moment.

This is a very delicate situation, the bench said, adding, There is not a single petition before us which says that these farm laws are beneficial.
first published: Jan 11, 2021 12:39 pm

