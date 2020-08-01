App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2020 08:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Extension of Mehbooba Mufti's detention abuse of law: P Chidambaram

PTI
Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti
Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said the extension of PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti's detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) is an "abuse of law" and "assault" on the constitutional rights of every citizen of the country. Wondering how a 61-year-old former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister is a threat to public safety, he sought her immediate release from detention.

"The extension of the detention of Ms Mehbooba Mufti under PSA is an abuse of law and an assault on the Constitutional rights guaranteed to every citizen," the former Union minister wrote on Twitter.

"How is the 61 year old former chief minister, a protected person under security guard round the clock, a threat to public safety?" he asked.

The former home minister said the PDP leader rightly rejected the offer to be released on conditions, which any self-respecting political leader would do.

He said one of the reasons given for her detention -- the colour of her party's flag -- is "laughable".

"Why should she undertake not to speak against the abrogation of Article 370? Is it not part of the right to free speech?" the Congress leader asked.

"I am one of the Counsel appearing in a case in the SC challenging the abrogation of Article 370. If I speak against Article 370 -- as I must -- is that a threat to public safety?" he asked.

"We must collectively raise our voices and demand 'Free Mehbooba Mufti Immediately'," Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.
First Published on Aug 1, 2020 08:41 pm

