Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 12:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Extension of lockdown necessary step in view of COVID-19 threat: Omar Abdullah

"The extension of lockdown till May 3 isn't something we all wanted but given the threat we face from COVID-19, it's a necessity. Let's do everything we can to cooperate with authorities to avoid a further extension in May," he tweeted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of nationwide lockdown.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the decision to extend the lockdown till May 3 was a necessary step in view of the threat posed by COVID-19.

"The extension of lockdown till May 3 isn't something we all wanted but given the threat we face from COVID-19, it's a necessity. Let's do everything we can to cooperate with authorities to avoid a further extension in May," he tweeted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of nationwide lockdown.

Abdullah also urged people to help poor and weaker sections of the society during these tough times.

"We owe it to the poor and weaker sections of society to do everything we can, whether financially or otherwise, to help them through these tough times. Govts must take the lead but it can't be just their responsibility," he said.

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 11:59 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #lockdown #Omar Abdullah #Politics

