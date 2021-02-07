MARKET NEWS

Extend financial assistance to MSMEs, says CPI(M) leader G Ramakrishnan

Ramakrishnan said that instead of meeting the industrialists only during the time of elections, the governments should take steps to waive loans and extend the period of repayment to banks.

February 07, 2021 / 07:18 PM IST
Representative Image

CPI(M) politburo member G Ramakrishnan on Sunday urged the Central and Tamil Nadu governments to extend financial assistance to MSMEs (Micro, small & medium enterprises) which, he said, were put to hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of meeting the industrialists only during the time of elections, the governments should take steps to waive loans and extend the period of repayment to banks, Ramakrishnan told reporters here. The governments were extending concessions and waiving the loans of big corporates but not to the small industries, he said.

This could be the one of the reasons for the alleged suicide of an industrialist in the city 10 days ago as he could not get job orders, the Communist party leader said. Later, he called on the bereaved family and consoled the kin.
Feb 7, 2021 07:18 pm

