Explained: Who is AK Sharma and why his appointment as UP BJP vice president significant

Sharma was born in Mau district of UP, in 1962

On June 18, former bureaucrat Arvind Kumar Sharma was appointed one of the vice-presidents of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Uttar Pradesh unit.

The development ends months of speculation that Sharma, one of the trusted bureaucrats of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, could be inducted into the cabinet of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ahead of the UP Assembly, 2022.

Who is Sharma and why does his appointment as BJP's Uttar Pradesh vice president matter, Money Control explains:

From ‘Modi’s Man’ to UP BJP vice president

Sharma’s application for voluntary retirement followed by joining the BJP, becoming a member of the legislative council (MLC) in UP, and finally being named as BJP’s vice president in poll-bound UP happened in quick succession.

The 1988-batch IAS officer surprised many after he applied for voluntary retirement from civil services in January. Days later, he generated even more curiosity in political circles, especially in Uttar Pradesh, after he joined BJP on January 14, triggering speculation about his role in the BJP-ruled state. Weeks later, he was named an MLC by UP BJP and eventually got elected to the upper house – the legislative council in UP. Latest, his appointment as vice president of UP comes months ahead of UP assembly polls in which the Yogi Adityanath-led government will seek re-election.

As a bureaucrat, Sharma was associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he became the chief minister of Gujarat in 2001. He was secretary to the then Gujarat chief minister Modi and joined the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) as a joint secretary when Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014.

Sharma, who turns 60 next year, is considered a low-profile officer and a doer who became a go-to man for Modi. He is said to have coordinated the much-publicised ‘Vibrant Gujarat’, a biennial investor summit that played a significant role in bringing in foreign investment to the state. He is also said to have played a key role in getting the Tata Nano plant moved from Singur in West Bengal to Sanand in Gujarat in 2008.

After his long stint in PMO, Sharma was, in May last year, entrusted with the charge of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) ministry, which took a massive hit due to the pandemic. He, however, sought retirement from the post of secretary in the ministry in January, one-and-a-half years before his due retirement, only to take a plunge into politics. With the 18 years of association with Modi and the trust he enjoyed, Sharma was aptly described as “Modi’s Man” in the corridors of power.

What does his appointment mean for UP and Yogi Adityanath?

Sharma’s appointment as the BJP’s vice president has clearly ended months of speculation that he could be inducted into the Yogi Adityanath cabinet ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls. Many reports had suggested that Modi sending his trusted bureaucrat to Yogi-ruled UP was one of the reasons for the Centre-state rift. The speculation about a possible change in guard in the Yogi-led UP government was, however, put to rest after recent developments in favour of the incumbent CM, including a word of praise for his COVID-19 management by the Prime Minister and many top leaders of the party.

The appointment of Sharma comes a week after Yogi Adityanath came to Delhi, and held deliberations with party chief JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi.

The UP connection

Born in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district in 1962, Sharma did schooling from his home district before graduating from Allahabad University. He did masters in Political Science before joining the civil services in 1988 for the Gujarat cadre. He belongs to the Bhumihar caste and hails from Mau in Purvanchal in east UP.

Sharma thanked the national and state leadership of the BJP after his appointment on June 19. “With the guidance of seniors and support of my karyakarta friends, I will be involved in the service of the society, the state and the nation,” he wrote on Twitter