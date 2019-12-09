Explained | A week after coming to power, new government puts old projects on radar in Maharashtra

Within a week of forming a hard-earned government in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his Maha Vikas Aghadi government have trained their guns on the various infrastructural projects in the pipeline or under construction in the state.

Some of these projects were sanctioned by the previous government, led by Thackeray's erstwhile ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The BJP, its leaders and its supporters were quick to say that these actions of the new government point towards an anti-development stance, one that would take Maharashtra years back at a time when, they claim, former CM Devendra Fadnavis had perched the state up in the five years he led it.

Be that as it may, BJP leaders in the state have said that it did not come as a surprise to the party that the first thing the new government decided to look into was the slew of projects undertaken by the previous government.

This is because even as the Sena shared power with the BJP in the state government during the last five years, it had been consistently putting up pressure on Fadnavis and his government over some of the party's pet issues: The Nanar refinery project, for instance, and the Aarey metro car shed.

Analysts say that there are the arguments regarding environment and agrarian concerns, but more importantly, it is the politics of it that mattered, and will continue to matter.

Here's a look at some of these infrastructural projects, and then some of the cases that the Thackeray-led government has raked up, the reasons and the politics behind it.

Nanar refinery project

Thackeray, on December 2, ordered withdrawal of cases against those who protested the building of the Saudi-backed Nanar refinery plant in the Konkan region of Maharashtra.

While there has been widespread opposition to the project for a long time, political activity against the Rs 3 trillion venture gathered pace in April 2018, about a year before the Lok Sabha polls, when Thackeray addressed a rally in one of the villages which could have been affected and told the locals that he won't allow the government to acquire "even an inch" of land for the project.

Reports suggest that the project would have affected around 22,000 farmers and 4,500 fisherfolk. Environmental concerns were raised as well, with locals arguing that the natural habitat would get adversely affected because of the project.

For the Sena, observers say, the larger question was that of losing its Konkan turf to the BJP. While all the political parties in the region— including Sena's new-found friends, NCP and Congress— were trying to capitalise on the project one way or the other, considering that the Konkan region plays a vital role in Maharashtra's politics, Sena had the most at stake.

"Sena's opposition to Nanar was more political than being substantial," Surendra Jondhale, a political analyst, had told Moneycontrol.

According to Jondhale, for the BJP, Nanar was an ambitious project, and the party had created a background narrative in the region which would have threatened Sena's supremacy since it considers Konkan its citadel.

Moreover, Jondhale said, Sena wanted to counter both the BJP and Narayan Rane, a Konkan strongman and former Chief Minister who has been associated with the BJP, Sena and the Congress over the years.

"Shiv Sena wanted to retain its political base in that area. Lok Sabha poll calculations, checking Narayan Rane's influence, and maintaining its political position were the priorities for Sena in its opposition against the project," Jondhale had said.

During the Lok Sabha polls, BJP had eventually yielded to Sena's pressure and had put the project on the back-burner. However, during the Assembly polls, Fadnavis had hinted that the project might be revived if his government comes to power again.

Aarey metro car shed

Picking up from where his son— newly-elected Worli legislator Aaditya— left, one of the first decisions that Thackeray took was to issue a stay order on the construction of a metro car shed on Aarey land.

Thackeray also ordered the withdrawal of cases against the green activists, who were protesting the felling of over 2,000 trees in Aarey Colony.

The decision was in keeping with the Sena's stance during the protests, which had erupted in October and had led to a number of activists being detained. In a move that came under heavy criticism, the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government had ordered the cutting of trees in the middle of the night and had reportedly put Aarey in a virtual lockdown.

"A project that should be executed with pride, the Metro 3, Mumbai Metro has to do it in the cover of the night, with shame, slyness and heavy cop cover," Aaditya had tweeted after the incident. He had also said that the Sena is with those who are protesting against the felling of trees.

"We are with the people, tribals who are protesting against the felling of trees in Aarey Colony. We will declare it a forest if voted to power," Aaditya had told news agency ANI, but Sena sources say that while a decision regarding the declaration of Aarey as a forest is not on the cards yet, it will happen "in time".

"There was a lot of misinformation regarding the Aarey car shed, part of which was spread by the the Sena. This is a project that is in the interest of the public, not a private project, like Lavasa or Aamby Valley," a BJP corporator, who was involved with the project, said, adding that the new government is wasting public money by putting a stay and delaying the work on the project simply for political vendetta.

Interestingly, Lavasa, a hill-city near Pune, was the pet project of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and the state government had, in 2017, revoked its special planning authority (SPA) status. The project was also marred in controversy after it was alleged that Pawar and his family were involved in illegal acquisition of land for the project, a charge that Pawar had denied.

Meanwhile, the activists who were a part of the Aarey protests have said that while they welcome the new government's decision, their campaign to underline the problems involved with the project will go on.

Bullet train project

Thackeray has said that at this point there hasn't been a concrete decision on the ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed train corridor, which is India's first bullet train project.

Although, he has mentioned that his government is reviewing the project, but hasn't canned it yet.

Whatever the final decision on the project, observers say, by taking it up, the new government is touching a highly-publicised infrastructural undertaking that held a lot of political weight for the BJP.

It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Japanese counterpart, Shinzo Abe, in Ahmedabad in September 2017 and it is expected to be completed by 2022. According to reports, it extends from Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to Sabarmati in Gujarat and is expected to cost around $1 trillion.

The cost of the project is what has reportedly caught the attention of the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners. NCP's Maharashtra chief and now a minister in the state cabinet, Jayant Patil, said as much on December 3.

"The state's debt is Rs 4.71 lakh crore. The debt for ongoing projects is Rs two lakh crore. We are reviewing which projects are important for the state's development and whether projects like the bullet train can be taken up at a later stage," Patil said.

Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar, who was a minister in the previous BJP-Sena government, also stated that if one has to spend Rs 3,500— which is estimated to be the cost of the ticket— for a journey from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, "there is always an option of opting for a flight".

Kesarkar, who was Minister of State (MoS) for Finance during the previous regime, had reportedly opposed the budgetary provisions for the bullet train.

Samruddhi Mahamarg (Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway)

If the bullet train project was PM Modi's ambitious undertaking, the Samruddhi Corridor was something that was reportedly envisioned by Fadnavis.

The Sena, however, has been opposing the project since its inception due to various reasons, including the issue of limited compensation being provided to farmers, and questioning why the highway should join only Nagpur and no other city in Maharashtra.

The project, estimated to be around Rs 46,000 crore, "will bridge the gap divide between rural and urban", according to Fadnavis. Once it becomes operational, the corridor will reportedly cut down the travel time between Mumbai and Nagpur to eight hours.

While Thackeray had stated that the Sena would offer support to the project only on the condition that farmers give up their land voluntarily and no force is applied, he had later reportedly said that his party would convince the farmers of the benefits of the project since the government (read: BJP) hasn't been able to do that effectively.

Even though Thackeray hasn't categorically stated his government's stance on the project, comments have come from unexpected quarters. Former BJP legislator Anil Gote had recently demanded that the new government order a probe into the corridor.

Alleging that a senior official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had sold land for the project at a high premium while buying it for a small amount, Gote appealed to Thackeray to initiate an inquiry into the matter. Gote had been raising the issue and the allegations time and again, and had resigned from the party and as an MLA ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Political posturing

Reports suggest that other big-ticket projects, such as the airport at Navi Mumbai and the Mumbai-Trans Harbour Link project have also been put under the scanner by the new dispensation.

Responding to allegations that the new coalition is halting developmental work, Thackeray clarified that the government does not plan on stopping these projects but merely reviewing them to gauge whether they are timely.

Political observers have, however, noted that the projects being reviewed include those that the Sena had been opposing at one point or the other and in one capacity or the other along with the Congress and the NCP. So while the thinking is to manage the funds better, there is also a whole lot of political posturing being applied.

Leaders from the MVA agree. "The common minimum programme does not discuss any steps that need to be taken regarding these projects because these things aren't primarily political, they are related to governance," said a Congress source who was present during the deliberations between the three parties before government formation.

"But we knew that in terms of the infrastructural projects, we would not encounter much of a problem with the Sena because they have opposed them more than we did from the time they were in the Fadnavis-led government," the source added, claiming that it was a conscious strategy to keep these things out of the the tri-party discussions.

Sena, however, is also aware that reviewing these projects would mean a possible tit-for-tat from the BJP. For instance, its coastal roadway project connecting south Mumbai to the city's north might face some trouble since it requires approvals from the union environment ministry, which falls under BJP's control.

"They made so much noise about the Aarey car shed and Nanar, but similar environmental concerns are being raised about the coastal road project, did they address those concerns then? Just because it is a project that they envisioned, no noise was made," the BJP corporator quoted above said.

Other established projects, such as Nagpur and Pune metro, being managed by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) could also be affected due to the change in government in Maharashtra.

This is because both the Nagpur and the Pune metro are being constructed in a 50:50 partnership between the state and the central government. Sources in MMRCL said that as of now, these projects are running as per schedule and haven't been affected.

In the end, it is all about the politics. As a Sena leader had earlier told Moneycontrol, the pressure tactics Sena applied by opposing these projects worked for the party in two ways: they helped in countering the BJP government's development narrative and at the same time allowed the Sena to expand or firm up its base in the regions concerned.

The Bhima Koregaon compulsion

Perhaps no other issue reveals Sena's alliance compulsions as much as the issue of Bhima Koregaon, a politically sensitive case that has a mix of extreme ideologies.

A small village in Pune district, Bhima Koregaon has historical significance because it was here that a battle between the British Army and the Peshwas was fought.

The British reportedly consisted mostly of Dalit soldiers, while the Peshwas were made up mostly of upper caste soldiers. With the British defeating the Peshwas, Bhima Koregaon became a source of Dalit pride in Maharashtra. The year 2018, when violence erupted in the area, was the 200th anniversary of the battle, and sentiments were running high.

During an event organised to commemorate the occasion, reports suggest that groups carrying saffron flags entered the scene at Bhima Koregaon, following which violence erupted. This led to the death of one person and ended up injuring several others. While the police blamed inflammatory speeches made by left-wing activists for the violence, Opposition parties pinned the blame on Hindutva outfits.

Prakash Ambedkar, who is the chief of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and grandson of BR Ambedkar, alleged that Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote— reportedly prominent in promoting the cause of Hindutva in Maharashtra— were responsible for the violence.

Sena had also, in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamna, praised Bhide, who was one of the accused in the case. It had also mounted an attack on BJP, stating that while CM Fadnavis has ordered a judicial probe into the incident, there is nothing new in that since "every government does the same thing".

From that to Thackeray reportedly planning to withdraw cases in Bhima Koregaon violence, it is quite a climbdown by the Sena, observers state.

On this issue, the Congress source quoted above said that some compromises need to be made on ideology in an alliance government, plus only minor cases are currently being considered to be dropped.

"The narrative that the BJP is creating is false. The cases against activists are different from those that the chief minister is looking to withdraw," the source said.

Nine activists, including Sudha Bharadwaj, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira have been accused by the Pune police of having links with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), which they claimed had funded an Elgar Parishad rally in 2017. Authorities have claimed that alleged inflammatory speeches made during the rally had led to violence in Bhima Koregaon.

"Bhima Koregaon is only one of the several issues where dropping of cases is being looked at. There are cases related to the Maratha reservation stir and Indu Mill protests which could also be withdrawn," the Congress source said.

On its part, the BJP has slammed the Sena for the move and the party's IT cell in-charge called Sena "weak and compromised".

While Thackeray hasn't commented on it yet, another important flashpoint between the BJP and the MVA could also be the Judge Loya case.

Speculations were rife that the new government might re-open the case after coming to power, and Sharad Pawar gave them a new lease when he, during an interview, said that the issue might be re-investigated if there is a demand for that.

Pawar, however, had also added that if there is no basis for a re-investigation, "then it is not right to make baseless allegations on anyone either".

In any case, MVA leaders have clarified that at this point, all the government is doing is having a review and re-look at these projects and cases.

To be sure, not all of these projects mentioned were sanctioned during the previous government's regime. That, however, hardly matters, say analysts.