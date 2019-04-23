App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 08:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

Explain why infiltration, casualties highest under BJP govt: Chidambaram to Arun Jaitley

Slamming former Union minister P Chidambaram's statement that India must "change its behaviour" towards Pakistan, Jaitley said, "Why Mr P Chidambaram is siding with Pakistan by asking India to change its behaviour? Should we remain victim of terrorism & not do anything?"

PTI @moneycontrolcom
After Arun Jaitley criticised him for his recent remarks on Pakistan, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram hit back saying that the Union minister must explain why infiltration, the number of infiltrators and casualties last year were highest under the BJP government.

Hitting out at Jailtey, Chidambaram said he should read the Congress' Manifesto which promises an uncompromising approach and hard measures to put an end to terrorism and to the infiltration of militants.

"Will Mr Jaitley please explain why infiltration, number of infiltrators and number of casualties (civilian and security forces) in 2018 are the highest under the BJP government?" Chidamabaram tweeted.

In another tweet, the former finance minister asked why the prime minister was becoming shriller by the day.

"PM's threat to use the nuclear option is the most extraordinary statement of this election," he said.

Earlier in the day, Chidambaram alleged that the prime minister has said once again that there were no bomb blasts during his five-year tenure.

"Is it due to memory loss or due to a compulsive habit?" Chidambaram asked in a tweet.

He also posted a list of blasts in Mohra, Dantewada, Palamu, Aurangabad, Koraput, Sukma, Awapalli, Chhattisgarh and said "will someone please read to the PM" the partial list of major bomb blasts.
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 07:57 am

tags #Arun Jaitley #BJP #Chidambaram #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

