Experts must probe surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said a team of experts should be formed to probe the reason for the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra compared to the other states in the country.

The former chief minister was speaking to the media after attending a meeting with Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut and district officials at the divisional commissionerate here.

"I feel a team of experts should be constituted to study the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. Maharashtra is no different from other states, but then why is it witnessing such a surge in infections?" Fadnavis said.

The BJP leader further claimed if the rise is due to increased testing, then there are other states that are conducting more per million tests than Maharashtra.

Fadnavis further raised concerns about the COVID-19 vaccination drive, citing that the immunisation process was being carried out slowly and the pace should be picked up.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 25,681 new coronavirus infections and 70 deaths. The state currently has 1,77,560 active cases.