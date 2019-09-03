App
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2019 11:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Expedite implementation of welfare schemes for advocates: Arvind Kejriwal

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had on September 2 advised the Delhi Chief Secretary to resolve the issues expeditiously.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed the law department to expedite implementation of welfare schemes for advocates. "My govt is committed to the welfare of advocates. We have set aside Rs 50 cr for various welfare schemes of advocates in this year's budget. I have directed the Law dept to expedite its implementation," he tweeted.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had on September 2 advised the Delhi Chief Secretary to resolve the issues expeditiously.

"Earlier the LG had, on the basis of media reports, directed Chief Secretary for expeditious resolution of schemes or issues related to welfare scheme or fund for advocates as per law," a statement from the LG House said.

"The LG had observed that advocates play a pivotal role in justice delivery, therefore, ensuring their welfare is essential for the robust functioning of the legal system. Stressing that the matter of advocate welfare should be dealt with utmost priority, the LG has advised the Chief Secretary again for speedy resolution of the matter," it added.

The LG House clarified that these matters have never reached his office.

First Published on Sep 3, 2019 11:15 am

tags #India #policy #Politics

