Exit polls show NDA victory in Maharashtra: Here are the predictions for key seats

The exit polls released by various media organisation after the polling concluded on October 21 point towards a clear National Democratic Alliance (NDA) sweep in Maharashtra and Haryana.

The News18-IPSOS exit poll predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win 141 of the 288 Assembly seats in contention in Maharashtra while its ally, the Shiv Sena, would go on to win 102. The primary opposition to the saffron alliance, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) combine would win 17 and 22 seats respectively.

However, if the numbers hold true, the bad news doesn't end there for the United Progressive Alliance (UPA)— comprising NCP, Congress and other smaller allies— since stalwarts from the two parties are also predicted to lose from their respective constituencies.

Here are some of the key constituencies and their predictions.

Baramati: The News18-IPSOS survey has said the seat, an NCP stronghold for decades, is too close to call. While that's not a straight write-off for NCP's Ajit Pawar, who is in contention from the seat, a close contest with his immediate rival Gopichand Padalkar of the BJP would also sound alarm bells for the party— and for Pawar, who is reportedly involved in a power tussle with party chief Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule.

Worli: The first of the Thackeray clan to contest elections, Aaditya is also likely to become the first to win one. According to the News18-IPSOS survey, Aaditya may win from Worli, considered to be a Shiv Sena stronghold.

Sangamner: Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat, who was assigned to lead the party about three months ago, is predicted to lose from Sangamner.

Karad (South): Even though the central leadership was urging former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan to contest from Satara Lok Sabha constituency, Chavan chose this seat. But, if the survey holds true, Chavan might be in for a crude surprise, with News18-IPSOS predicting a loss for the stalwart.

Kothrud: BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil, whose candidature from Kothrud in Pune ruffled many feathers within the party, is likely to win from here.

Bhokar: Another former chief minister of the state, Ashok Chavan, is predicted to lose from here. That, observers say, would probably be one of the harshest beatings for the senior Congress leader, especially since it would come months after he lost his Lok Sabha seat, Nanded, to BJP's Pratap Chikhalikar.

Nagpur South West: Incumbent Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is predicted to retain his constituency. While that is not a surprise, considering the BJP's uninterrupted reign over the Vidarbha region, party leaders say unlike leaders from Congress and NCP, Fadnavis gave equal attention to campaigning across the state and to his constituency.

Parli: In Parli, where cousins Pankaja Munde and Dhananjay Munde are pitted against each other— the former contesting on BJP ticket and the latter on NCP— Pankaja is predicted to retain her seat.