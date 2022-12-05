Exit polls predict landslide victory for BJP in Himachal, Gujarat

The pollsters on December 5 predicted a clear mandate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly elections, results of which will be declared on December 8.

The BJP in Gujarat can get 117 to 140 seats, according to Jan ki Baat, while in Himachal Pradesh the party can win 34 to 39 according to P-Marq. The BJP has been ruling Gujarat since 1995 and exit polls have put speculations about anti-incumbency to rest.

The Congress will remain second in the lead, while the Aam Aadmi Party which waged a high-pitch campaign will open an account in the state. P Marq has predicted 128 to 148 seats for the BJP in Gujarat, and 30 to 42 seats for Congress-NCP from 77, which they won in 2017. It has been predicted that Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP will get between 2 and 10 seats.

TV9 Gujarati has predicted 125-130 seats for the BJP, 40-50 for the Congress, and 3-5 seats for AAP. All the exit polls have also predicted victory for the ruling BJP in Himachal Pradesh, where the incumbent government has not been re-elected to power since 1985.

Polls to the 68-member House in Himachal Pradesh ended on November 12, while the Gujarat Assembly polls concluded on December 5. The Bhartiya Janata Party has set a target of 150 seats in the western state, whereas Congress is looking for 125.

In the recently-held civic polls in Delhi, the exit polls predicted a landslide victory for the AAP in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls. According to Axis My India, AAP will get 149-171 seats, BJP can win 69-91, and Congress to get 3-7 seats.

Jan Ki Baat too predicted AAP’s victory in the MCD elections. It says AAP will get seats between 159-175, BJP to get seats between 70-92, while the Congress can get 4-7 seats. BJP’s state president for Gujarat CR Patil told news agency ANI, “The Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government with a record number of seats in Gujarat.”

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE