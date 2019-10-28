App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2019 04:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Existing Parliament building should not be abandoned: Karan Singh to Vice President

In a letter to Naidu, also the chairman of Rajya Sabha — the Upper House of Parliament, Singh suggested changes in the existing Parliament building to accommodate more members.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member Karan Singh on Monday wrote to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, urging him to not abandon the "beautiful, unique, round" Parliament and move into a new, modern building, as proposed by the government.

In a letter to Naidu, also the chairman of Rajya Sabha — the Upper House of Parliament, Singh suggested changes in the existing Parliament building to accommodate more members.

"In my view, it should be possible for us to shift unnecessary material and offices out of the present building and extend the halls to accommodate more members," he wrote.

Close

"I am of the confirmed opinion that the beautiful, unique, round Parliament building that we have should, on no account, be abandoned. We will never be able to build such a structure again, as to shift into a modern building will deprive us of the special ambience of the old one."

related news

Singh, a member of the Jammu royal family who has been the Sadr-e-Riyasat of Jammu and Kashmir, expressed his views on how to restructure the Parliament building.

The former Union minister suggested that one could consider relocating Lok Sabha to the Central Hall, where the Constituent Assembly met for several years, and shift Rajya Sabha into the Lok Sabha hall; its old hall could be used as a central hall-type lounge for members.

"This would be far better than abandoning this magnificent building which is redolent with history and the memory of our great Constitution-makers and parliamentarians," he said.

The government proposes to construct a new building for Parliament and has moved forward towards this plan.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 28, 2019 04:37 pm

tags #India #Karan Singh #M Venkaiah Naidu #Parliament #Politics #Rajya Sabha

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.