Exclusive | Hindi is our official language and it must be respected: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Hindi is our official language and it must be respected, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in an exclusive interview to Network18 MD and Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.

His comments came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah pitched for a common language for the whole country, saying, "India has many languages and every language has its importance. But it is absolutely necessary that the entire country should have one language that becomes India's identity globally."

Adityanath backed Shah's idea and said: "Hindi is our official language. Respecting our official language or anything that represents our country is our responsibility."

However, Adityanath also said that local and regional languages should be given an impetus along with Hindi. He said the court proceedings should be recorded in English as well as the regional language so that the common man can understand what is happening in the courts.

Asserting that introduction of Hindi along with English and regional languages will be a good initiative, Adityanath said, "Bapu had also said… Hindi desh ki bindi hai. Hindi is our country's beauty. It will be good."

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also spoke about the ongoing hearing in the Ayodhya Land Dispute Case. He said the party will stand by the verdict of the Supreme Court.

"Decision is taken on the basis of facts and evidence. We are hopeful and we will follow the judgment of the Supreme Court. Earlier also, we followed what the Supreme Court said. It would have been good had the Muslim community taken an initiative to end this when the Supreme Court gave time for mediation, but that did not happen... This will only end after the Supreme Court takes a decision," Adityanath said.