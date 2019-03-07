App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 06:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Except Delhi, our alliances on track: Rahul Gandhi

This is the first time Gandhi has spoken on his party not having an alliance with AAP, which has accused the Congress of "helping" the BJP by doing so.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on March 7 the party's alliances across the country were "on track" but its Delhi unit was unanimously against any tie-up with the Aam Aadmi Party. "If you see, our alliances have been finalised in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand. In Delhi, our party unit was unanimously against the alliance. But overall alliances are on track," he said, when asked about the party not tying up with AAP in Delhi.

This is the first time Gandhi has spoken on his party not having an alliance with AAP, which has accused the Congress of "helping" the BJP by doing so.

Other opposition parties appear keen on forming alliances in states to ensure that there is no division of the anti-BJP votes to defeat the saffron party in Lok Sabha elections.

They are said to be pushing the Congress for forming an alliance in Delhi.

Sources said the Congress may be a part of the "grand alliance" in Uttar Pradesh.

The Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party combine has kept the grand old party out of their alliance, leaving only two seats — Amethi and Rae Bareli — for it.

Amethi is Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency and Rae Bareli is UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 06:42 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

BJP Demands Congress Reveal What it Told G-20 Diplomats on IAF Strikes ...

ULFA (I) Terrorist Killed in Operation by Myanmar Army, Body Recovered

'Very Strange & Irresponsible Chowkidari': Mayawati's Dig at PM Modi O ...

PM Modi is Pak Poster Boy, Not Us: Rahul Gandhi Hits Back With Nawaz S ...

WATCH | Shrubsole and Brunt Set the Tone for Us With the Ball - Winfie ...

Rahul Alleges Modi Responsible for Delay in Rafale Jet Delivery; Govt ...

Ganguly Backs Dhoni to Continue After World Cup

Any Attempt to Use Official Secrets Act Against Media 'Reprehensible': ...

Cabinet Approves Mukundpur-Maujpur, R K Ashram-Janakpuri and Aero City ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer signals gruesome end for fan favourit ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

Battle for Patidar votes heats up in Gujarat: Narendra Modi unveils mu ...

In dry state Bihar, youths resort to bootlegging as unemployment rises ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Pakistan govt, army must get their stories straight to prove they are ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Raghuram Rajan's new book: An economist tells us why it is critical to ...

ISL 2018-19 Semi Final LIVE Score, NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC, F ...

International Women's Day 2019: Priyanka Chopra shatters stereotypes a ...

Badla Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan's production loses screens to Captain ...

Indian Premier League 2019 Exclusive: Are the producers facing a logis ...

Kesari EXCLUSIVE: A song sung by Pakistani singer removed from Akshay ...

International Women's Day 2019: A list of dynamic women filmmakers fro ...

Kalank first poster: Varun Dhawan is menacing and how

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

International Women’s Day: Raazi, Piku are a must watch to understan ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.