Except Delhi, our alliances on track: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on March 7 the party's alliances across the country were "on track" but its Delhi unit was unanimously against any tie-up with the Aam Aadmi Party. "If you see, our alliances have been finalised in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand. In Delhi, our party unit was unanimously against the alliance. But overall alliances are on track," he said, when asked about the party not tying up with AAP in Delhi.

This is the first time Gandhi has spoken on his party not having an alliance with AAP, which has accused the Congress of "helping" the BJP by doing so.

Other opposition parties appear keen on forming alliances in states to ensure that there is no division of the anti-BJP votes to defeat the saffron party in Lok Sabha elections.

They are said to be pushing the Congress for forming an alliance in Delhi.

Sources said the Congress may be a part of the "grand alliance" in Uttar Pradesh.

The Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party combine has kept the grand old party out of their alliance, leaving only two seats — Amethi and Rae Bareli — for it.

Amethi is Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency and Rae Bareli is UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's.