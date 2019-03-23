App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2019 08:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ex-VHP leader Pravin Togadia's party to contest on 100 Lok Sabha seats

The right-wing leader attacked PM Modi, alleging his policies have "ruined the economy" and led to unemployment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Former VHP leader Pravin Togadia on Friday said his newly launched political party will contest on around 100 Lok Sabha seats across the country, including 15 seats in Gujarat.

Togadia, who recently floated the Hindusthan Nirman Dal (HND), released a list of 41 candidates.

He also said that he may contest the upcoming elections from either Varanasi, Ayodhya or Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

The Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency is represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking re-election from the constituency.

related news

Togadia said here the key focus of the HND will be construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, better prices for farm produce and creation of jobs by focusing on agriculture and small industries.

In the first list released on March 22, HND announced candidates for 41 Lok Sabha seats spread over Uttar Pradesh (19), Gujarat (9), Assam (7), Odisha (5) and Haryana (1).

"We intend to field around 100 candidates in 12 states. The names for the remaining seats will be announced in phases.

"For Gujarat, we announced candidates for nine seats today. We may contest on 15 seats in the state," Togadia told reporters here.

"Many party workers have urged me to contest the polls from either Ayodhya, Varanasi or Mathura. I will hold a meeting with local party workers of UP in coming days. If everyone agrees, I will contest the Lok Sabha polls from any of these seats," he said.

The right-wing leader attacked Modi, alleging his policies have "ruined the economy" and led to unemployment.

"I want to tell the people that only HND can build Ram Temple (in Ayodhya), create new jobs and give better prices for farm produce.

"Unlike the BJP, we will fulfil our promises if voted to power," Togadia added.
First Published on Mar 23, 2019 07:55 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Election Tracker LIVE: NDA May Release 2nd List in Bihar; Rahul Gandhi ...

Hazard Lifts Belgium in Euro Qualifying as Depay Triggers Dutch Rout

Sterling Hits Hat-trick as England Thrash Czech Republic

UP Man Who Dragged His Feet for 2 Years Over Alimony Pays Up After Jus ...

Protests Erupt in West Bengal over BJP's Lok Sabha Poll Candidate Sele ...

Donald Trump Drops New North Korea Sanctions Because he 'Likes' Kim Jo ...

Djokovic, Osaka Win Miami Openers as Thiem Tumbles

Was a Relief to Get One Over The Rope, Says Finch on Century Moment

Two Weeks After Being Hacked, BJP Website Back Online

Monetary Policy Committee to meet six times during 2019-20, says RBI

Government exceeds disinvestment target in FY19

Congress party struggles to build alliance, giving PM Modi an edge

RBI to come up with mobile app to help visually impaired identify curr ...

RBI again defers Ind AS implementation by banks

Markets this week: Hindalco top gainer, Maruti Suzuki top loser

Wall Street falls at open on global growth worries

Pre-election stock market rally on Narendra Modi election 2019 win, sa ...

Gold prices steady below three-week high as stock markets rise

India gets first Lokpal: Whether ombudsman will bring in change or be ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Rahul Gandhi contesting from a second seat in ...

Delhi Crime: Netflix series based on 2012 gangrape case is brutal and ...

L&T’s Mindtree stake buy: SEBI, govt must protect tech firm’s smal ...

Special counsel Robert Mueller concludes Russia-Donald Trump probe, de ...

Mate X: The inspiration, challenges and problems behind Huawei's first ...

Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

AFI's policy on selection of Indian squad for global events has made r ...

Filmfare awards 2019 predictions: Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh, Alia ...

Priyanka Chopra clears the air on her fight with Meghan Markle but we ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli and RCB team are in high spirits as they jet off ...

IPL 2019: Jasprit Bumrah slammed on social media for ignoring gatekeep ...

Shah Rukh Khan defends Karan Johar's style sense but says he has fat f ...

Miley Cyrus does not want the doorman to ask her for her ID, here’s ...

First Class from Kalank: Varun Dhawan puts up a jovial show while Alia ...

Salman Khan is in quite a mood in this picture with Ahil and Arpita Kh ...

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP and the Twitter erupts with mixed reactions!
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.