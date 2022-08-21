English
    Ex Lok Sabha member Haribhau Rathod set to join AAP

    PTI
    August 21, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST
    Former Lok Sabha member and prominent OBC leader Haribhau Rathod is all set to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday.

    Rathod, who was the Lok Sabha member of the BJP from Yavatmal in Maharashtra, told PTI.
    PTI
    first published: Aug 21, 2022 08:41 am
