Ex-J&K governor Satya Pal Malik not detained, came to police station on his own: Delhi Police

PTI
Apr 22, 2023 / 03:44 PM IST

The Delhi Police also took to Twitter to say a false news about Malik's detention is being spread.

Police on Saturday said they have not detained former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik in southwest Delhi's R K Puram area.

"We have not detained former governor Satya Pal Malik. He came on his own volition, along with his supporters, to the R K Puram police station and we have informed him that he can leave at his own will," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

Another officer said a meeting was scheduled to be held at an MCD park in R K Puram and Malik was supposed to take part in it. He was informed that this was not a place to hold a meeting and that he had neither taken any permission from the authorities concerned, following which Malik and his supporters left the place and subsequently, the former governor came to the police station on his own, the officer added.

