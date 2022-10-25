English
    Japan PM appoints ex-health minister Shigeyuki Goto as next economy minister

    Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Kishida said he picked Goto based on his "political experience, high presentation skills and passion for economic and social reforms."

    Reuters
    October 25, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday appointed former health minister Shigeyuki Goto as the next economy minister after the incumbent abruptly resigned amid criticism over his links to a controversial religious group.

    Following weeks of calls by opposition lawmakers to quit, former economy minister Daishiro Yamagiwa on Monday tendered his resignation, saying he "caused inconvenience to the government" by taking too long to clearly explain his links to the Unification Church.

    Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Kishida said he picked Goto based on his "political experience, high presentation skills and passion for economic and social reforms."

    Yamagiwa became the first minister to resign from Kishida's government and the highest profile political casualty thus far from a widening scandal sparked by the killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July.

    The suspect in the killing bore a grudge against the Unification Church, alleging it bankrupted his mother, and blamed Abe for promoting it.

    Abe's death brought to light widespread links between the church, which critics say is akin to a cult, and Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, causing a precipitous fall in his support ratings.
    Reuters
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:26 am
