Ex-gratia payment of TMC staffers raised to 18,000 after meeting with CM Eknath Shinde

The ex-gratia payment given to Thane Municipal Corporation staffers was on Thursday enhanced from Rs 15,500 to Rs 18,000 after a gap of two years, a civic official said. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also said all civic employees must get their salary for the month by October 20, ahead of Diwali, he said.

The decision comes after the CM chaired a meeting attended by TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar, former mayor Naresh Mhaske and trade union representatives, he added. It will benefit 10,000 staffers of the TMC, the official said.