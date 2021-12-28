MARKET NEWS

English
Ex-cricketer Dinesh Mongia, Congress MLA Fateh Bajwa join BJP ahead of Punjab assembly elections

Fateh Singh Bajwa, MLA from Qadian, is the brother of senior Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa.

PTI
December 28, 2021 / 02:47 PM IST
Former cricketer Dinesh Mongia joins BJP in presence of Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat (Image: ANI)

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly election, former India cricketer Dinesh Mongia and sitting Congress MLA Fateh Singh Bajwa joined the BJP here on Tuesday in the presence of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Bajwa, MLA from Qadian, is the brother of senior Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa.

Besides Bajwa, Balwinder Singh Laddi, sitting MLA of Congress from Punjab, also joined the BJP on Tuesday.

These joinings came a day after former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and former Union minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa met the BJP top brass after which an announcement for a formal alliance was made between the BJP and the parties of these two leaders.

 

Welcoming the leaders into his party fold, Shekhawat said leaders from other parties are joining the BJP as it is gaining ground in Punjab.

From the past several days, the BJP has been roping in leaders and renowned personalities from Punjab to strengthen its position in the state where it has always been a junior partner in the alliance.

 
PTI
Tags: #BJP #Congress #Dinesh Mongia #Fateh Singh Bajwa #Punjab #Punjab Assembly Elections 2022
first published: Dec 28, 2021 02:46 pm

