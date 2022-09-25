English
    Ex-CM of Karnataka S M Krishna admitted to hospital with respiratory infection

    Krishna served the 16th chief minister of Karnataka from October 11, 1999 to May 28, 2004.

    PTI
    September 25, 2022 / 12:25 PM IST
    SM Krishna (1999-04: 4 years, 230 days): The Oxford-educated Krishna brought sophistication to administration and also restored investors’ faith in Bengaluru. He would have easily completed a full term, until a little bird told him to go for simultaneous polls with Lok Sabha in 2004, and the Congress party lost miserably. But that did not end his political career.

    Former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna was on Sunday admitted to a private hospital with acute respiratory tract infection. The hospital, however, said Krishna is on a minimal respiratory support.

    "Shri S M Krishna is admitted in Manipal hospital, airport road Bengaluru. He has acute respiratory tract infection," Manipal Hospital said in a statement. "He is on minimal respiratory support and in a cheerful frame of mind. His health status is being monitored by Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar," the bulletin added.

    Krishna was the 16th chief minister of Karnataka from October 11, 1999 to May 28, 2004. He had served as Governor of Maharashtra and was the External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2012.

    He later joined the BJP in 2017.
    first published: Sep 25, 2022 12:25 pm
