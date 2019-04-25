App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2019 08:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ex-bureaucrats condemn Sadhvi Pragya's remarks on Hemant Karkare; demand withdrawal of candidature

In an open letter, the former officers said that Thakur, who is an accused in the Malegaon blast case and is out on bail on medical grounds, has used the political platform not just to propound her "brand of bigotry", but also to "insult" the memory of Karkare, who died fighting terrorists during the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Sadhvi Pragya Thakur
Sadhvi Pragya Thakur
Whatsapp

A group of 71 retired civil servants have taken strong objection to BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha seat candidate Pragya Singh Thakur's statement that her "curse" killed decorated IPS officer Hemant Karkare, and demanded withdrawal of her candidature.

In an open letter, the former officers said that Thakur, who is an accused in the Malegaon blast case and is out on bail on medical grounds, has used the political platform not just to propound her "brand of bigotry", but also to "insult" the memory of Karkare, who died fighting terrorists during the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai.

Last week, Thakur said she cursed Karkare, the former Anti-Terrorist Squad chief of Maharashtra, for treating her "very badly" while she was in custody in connection with the 2008 blast case, that killed six and injured over a 100.

Her statement evoked condemnation from several quarters and the BJP too distanced itself from the comments.

related news

"...this dishonouring of a former colleague, an officer known for his professionalism, has come as the ultimate shock and saddened us beyond words. The country needs to honour the sacrifice of Karkare and not allow deviant individuals to denigrate him and his memory.

"Every officer who has worked with or supervised the work of Karkare has testified that he was a person of impeccable integrity and an inspiration to all who came in touch with him," said the letter.

The letter has been signed by ex-civil servants including former Punjab Director General of Police Julio Riberio, ex-Pune Police Commissioner Meeran Borwankar and former Prasar Bharati CEO Jawhar Sircar.

The officers also said, "This decision could have been dismissed as yet another example of political expediency but for the enthusiastic endorsement by no less a person than the Prime Minister of India (Narendra Modi), who has termed her candidature as a symbol of our civilisational heritage," the letter said.

They listed demands like, "condemning unequivocally, the statement of Pragya Thakur, demanding that the BJP withdraw her candidature and reminding the Prime Minister...to take the lead in putting an end to the climate of fear and intimidation and communal viciousness that seems to be percolating into the entire electoral process".
First Published on Apr 25, 2019 08:40 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #Hemant Karkare #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Sadhvi Pragya

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Ranveer Singh teaches Khali bali step to Shikhar Dhawan and the result ...

Game Of Thrones Season 8 episode 3: HBO teases fans with new stills of ...

Avengers: Endgame leaked on Tamilrockers hours ahead of release

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar to sport 'fake breasts' in Saand Ki A ...

Alia Bhatt doing aerial yoga with BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is oddly c ...

Shah Rukh Khan to play the antagonist in Atlee Kumar's next starring T ...

Nick Jonas' Sucker gets Parineeti Chopra 'into the mood' to shoot her ...

Game Of Thrones: Maisie Williams has a message for those who got awkwa ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: RCB notch their fourth win, move up from bottom s ...

Sensex, Nifty Open on a Positive Note Ahead of F&O Expiry

AB de Villiers Hit an Outrageous No-Look Six and it is 'Beyond Science ...

Assam Ex-DGP Spots VVPAT Mismatch, Decides to Not Complain Over Fears ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Need to Manage My Back With World Cup Approaching ...

UP Board Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Board to Declare Class 10th, 12th ...

Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates His 46th Bithday With Fans; See Pics

Assam’s 1st Transgender Judge Forced to Vote Under ‘Male’ Catego ...

After Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV and D2H Get TRAI Notice For Flouting ...

UP Board Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Board to Announce Class 12 Result ...

Election campaigns: Being offensive gets noticed

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

RBI divests entire stake in NHB, Nabard to government for Rs 1,470 cro ...

Madras High Court overturns TikTok ban: Here’s what happened in the ...

WHO recommends one-hour maximum screen time per day for under-5 childr ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex opens flat, Nifty holds 11,700 ahead of ...

Asian shares dip; euro weighed by sagging German business morale

Top brokerage calls for April 25: Deutsche Bank bullish on Ultratech C ...

Oil prices fall as soaring US supply offsets tighter Iran sanctions

Sri Lanka blasts expose flaws in organisational culture of country's s ...

'Congress ready for Delhi tie-up with AAP': Rahul Gandhi's proposal on ...

Steady rise in Child Sex Ratio in Haryana's Jhajjar gives BJP ammo to ...

Game of Thrones season 8: New stills from episode 3 tease impending ba ...

Agricultural crisis: Why BJP's poll promise of doubling farmers’ inc ...

Premier League: Manchester City raise the bar against rivals United to ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Romi Konkani: The story of a Goan script, born out of Portuguese influ ...

Redmi Y3 Review: A great overall budget package that shines on the sel ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.