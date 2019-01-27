App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2019 02:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

EWS quota will not affect exisiting reservation: PM Modi

Asserting that the provision of 10 percent quota to economically weaker sections in the general category will in no way impact the existing reservation benefits for Dalits, Tribals and others, Modi urged the youth to "reject forces of negativity."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on january 26 hit out at critics of the 10 percent quota for the economically weaker sections, saying some persons in Tamil Nadu were creating an "atmosphere of suspicion and mistrust" to serve their interest.

Sounding the poll bugle in Tamil Nadu at a well-attended BJP rally, he took a swipe at the proposed grand alliance of the opposition parties, saying they had set aside their differences to "remove this watchman," in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

He also said his government was taking effective steps to rid the country of corruption and nepotism.

"Any person who has cheated or looted the country, shall be brought to justice," Modi said in an apparent reference to economic offenders -- Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi who are wanted in connection with defaulting on huge bank loans.

related news

Asserting that the provision of 10 percent quota to economically weaker sections (EWS) in the general category will in no way impact the existing reservation benefits for Dalits, Tribals and others, Modi urged the youth to "reject forces of negativity."

The EWS quota had been earmarked with the 'spirit' of providing opportunities to all in education and employment. "This decision has been taken in such a way that it doesn't affect Dalit, tribals," and others, he said. "It is unfortunate that an atmosphere of suspicion and mistrust is being created by some people in Tamil Nadu to serve their interest," he said.

Opposition DMK and some other parties in the state have opposed the 10 percent quota, saying social backward alone should be the criterion for reservation. The DMK has moved the Madras High Court challenging the Constitution amendment providing for 10 percent EWS quota.

The Prime Minister said "Narendra Modi will firmly stand with the poor," drawing thunderous applause from the crowd.
First Published on Jan 27, 2019 01:59 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.