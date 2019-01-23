App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 05:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

EVMs are perfectly fine, it strengthened people's right to vote: Nitish Kumar

Amid raging debate over EVMs, which opposition leaders have been critical of, Kumar said he was not in agreement with the things said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday defended Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), saying it was "perfectly fine" and suggested that there will not be any problem if voter verifiable paper audit trails (VVPAT) are made available at every polling stations.

In an apparent dig at the Congress, which is among opposition parties who are criticising EVMs, Kumar asked "during whose time the EVM system was introduced?"

"My stand on the use of EVM is very clear. EVMs are perfectly fine. There will not be any problem if VVPAT is made available at every polling stations. I do not agree with things which are being said about EVM. In my view, EVM has strengthened people's right to vote," Kumar told reporters.

He was talking to reporters here after paying tributes to nationalist leader Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 122nd birth anniversary in the state capital.

The incidents of bogus voting and booth capturing used to be witnessed during voting through ballot paper but things have improved with the introduction of EVMs and the system would further improve with the introduction of VVPAT, Kumar, who is also JD(U) national president, said.

Kumar said voters' slip must be distributed in every household beside taking the receiving from the families in which voters' slips have been distributed.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 05:17 pm

tags #EVM #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Nitish Kumar #Politics

