App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 09:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

EVM glitches in many places as voting for Lok Sabha, Assembly polls begins in Andhra Pradesh

In many places electronic voting machines (EVMs) had glitches resulting in some delay in polling, an official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Voters queued up in considerable numbers at polling stations to exercise their franchise as voting to elect 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha members in Andhra Pradesh began at 7 am on Thursday.

In many places electronic voting machines (EVMs) had glitches resulting in some delay in polling, an official said.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his family members exercised their franchise at a polling station in Undavalli village in the state capital region Amaravati.

His son Nara Lokesh is the TDP candidate from Mangalagiri Assembly segment that covers Undavalli.

YSR Congress president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy cast his vote in his native Pulivendula in Kadapa district, from where he is seeking re-election.

State Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi cast his vote in Tadepalli and said there were complaints about technical glitches in EVMs in about 50 places.

Technical teams were on the job to rectify the defects and enable polling, he said.

There are a total of 3,93,45,717 registered voters in the state, including 1,94,62,339 male, 1,98,79,421 female and 3,957 transgenders. Of the total, 10.15 lakh are first-time voters in the age group 18-19.

As many as 2,118 and 319 candidates are in the fray for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats respectively.

Polling would end at 5 pm in the Left-wing extremism-affected areas, mostly those bordering Odisha and Chhattisgarh.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 08:59 am

tags #EVM #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

83: Our special date with Ranveer Singh and team is just a year away!

PM Narendra Modi biopic stalled: Varun Dhawan bats in favour of respec ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Kieron Pollard overshadows Gaylestorm, KL Rahul, ...

IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma gifts his bat to a fan f ...

World Cup 2019: Glen Maxwell plays model, reveals Australia’s new je ...

Aditya Roy Kapur pursues his passion for magic, to launch his own albu ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic stalled by Election Commission: Swara Bhaske ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni and Sakshi grab some shut eye… on the airport flo ...

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker is a director with his armour on!

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Lite: Politician Dances As India Lines Up at T ...

EVM Glitches Delay Voting in Many Places as Lok Sabha, Assembly Polls ...

Google Issues Clarification After Delhi HC asks RBI How Google Pay is ...

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Bhaiyyaji Joshi Among First to Cast Vote in N ...

Swara Bhasker, Renuka Shahane Among First Celebs to React on EC's Orde ...

Never Thought 'Student Of The Year' Sequel Will Happen So Soon: Varun ...

India's Population Grew Double the Rate of China Between 2010-2019: UN ...

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch RR vs CSK On Live TV ...

Attorney General William Barr Says 'I think Spying Did Occur' on Trump ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

IMF's Gita Gopinath says India must 'transparently communicate' growth ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Phase 1 polling begins today

EU offers PM Theresa May Brexit pause to October 31

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to be cautious as first ph ...

Top stocks to watch out for on April 11: Jet Airways, Tata Motors, Bha ...

Top brokerage calls for April 11: Jefferies bullish on Havells, Whirlp ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on April 11

All eyes on Meghalaya's Tura as contest between Mukul Sangma and PA Sa ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here's everything WhatsApp is doing to avoid ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 9: Flag wars hit Dakshina ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: 907 artistes issue joint statement in support ...

Israel election: Benjamin Netanyahu wins fifth term as PM; Opposition ...

Singapore Open 2019: B Sai Praneeth falls short against Kento Momota; ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Jet Airways crisis deepens further, cash-strapped airline to operate o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.