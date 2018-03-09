Everyone taking inspiration from Shiv Sena, but we'll act at right time: Uddhav Thackeray on TDP quitting Modi govt

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has said that TDP pulling out of the Modi government shows that “everyone is taking inspiration from the Shiv Sena”. Two Telugu Desam Party ministers in the Central government submitted their resignations on Thursday after the Centre failed to satisfy their demands of “special status” for Andhra Pradesh.

“Shiv Sena will do everything according to its own schedule,” said Thackeray late on Thursday evening, in reaction to the rift between BJP and its NDA ally TDP.

Earlier, another Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said, “We were expecting this. Other parties have walked out of the NDA too. Allies no longer have good relations with BJP. Gradually their grudges will spill out and eventually everyone will walk out of alliance.”