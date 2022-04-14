Every PM of India has contributed to fulfilment of goals of constitutional democracy: Narendra Modi

Every government formed after Independence has contributed in taking India to the heights it has achieved today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday and asserted that barring one or two exceptions, the country has a proud tradition of strengthening democracy in a democratic manner.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' (prime ministers' museum), Modi said every prime minister of the country has contributed immensely in the fulfilment of the goals of constitutional democracy.

"To remember them is to know about the journey of independent India," he said. Every government formed after Independence has contributed in taking the country to the heights it has achieved today, Modi said.

This museum is also a living symbol of the shared legacy of each government, he said. It is a matter of great pride for Indians that most of our prime ministers have come from humble backgrounds.

"Coming from a remote countryside, from a very poor family, coming from a farmer's family, reaching the post of prime minister, this strengthens the faith in the great traditions of Indian democracy," Modi said. Asserting that India is the mother of democracy, he said the great feature of India's democracy is that it has been continuously changing with the passage of time.

"In every era, in every generation, there has been a continuous effort to make democracy more modern, empowered," he said. Modi asserted that barring one or two exceptions, "we have had a proud tradition of strengthening democracy in a democratic way".

"That's why we also have an obligation to keep strengthening democracy with our efforts," he added. At a time when the country is celebrating 75 years of its Independence, this museum has come as a great inspiration, Modi said.

People coming here will be made familiar with the contributions of former prime ministers of the country and will get to know about their background and struggle, he said. The museum is a tribute to every prime minister in the country since Independence.

The museum tells the story of India after Independence through the lives and contributions of its prime ministers, the PMO had said earlier. Modi also bought the first ticket of the museum before its inauguration, officials said.

The PMO said the museum has been guided by Modi's vision to honour the contribution of all the prime ministers of India towards nation building and is a tribute to every prime minister of the country since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office. It is aimed at sensitising and inspiring the younger generation about the leadership, vision and achievements of all our prime ministers.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes