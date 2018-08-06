App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 01:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Every Indian is asking same question: Rahul Gandhi on Nitin Gadkari's 'Where are the jobs' remark

Gadkari, while responding to reporters' questions in Aurangabad on Saturday, on the ongoing agitation by Marathas for reservation and similar demands by other communities in Maharashtra, had said, "Let's us assume the reservation is given. But there are no jobs."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government over Union minister Nitin Gadkari's "where are the jobs" remark, saying every Indian was asking the same question.

"Because in banks, the jobs have shrunk because of IT. The government recruitment is frozen. Where are the jobs?" he had asked.

Taking a swipe at Gadkari, Gandhi tweeted, "Excellent question Gadkari Ji. Every Indian is asking the same question."

He also tagged a media report carrying Gadkari's remarks.

The Congress was attacking the government, alleging that it had "failed" to provide jobs as promised by it before coming to power.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 11:55 am

tags #Aurangabad #Current Affairs #India #Politics

