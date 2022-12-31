 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Even His Mother's Final journey didn't steer Modi away from his chosen path of service before self

News18
Dec 31, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands next to the funeral pyre of his mother Heeraba in Gandhinagar on Friday. (News18 Photo) In a time of immense grief and irreparable loss, he did not forget what he had learnt from his mother and the life of Sardar Patel

Lending a shoulder to his mother’s bier from the right side was Narendra Modi. Over the past eight years as the country’s Prime Minister, and before that for a little over 12 years as chief minister of Gujarat Modi has won plaudits from across the country and world for his good governance. But here he wasn’t the Prime Minister or the beloved leader who is celebrated in India and outside. He was just Modi, his mother Heeraba’s Narendra.

His mother’s teachings were set in stone for Modi
The emotions on PM Modi’s face were not hidden from the 50-60 people who were at the crematorium and saw him carrying his mother’s bier. Having walked through thorny thickets of adversities and challenges unscathed, this was the moment for Modi that signalled an irreparable loss. After all, in the five and a half decades of public life, if anything was personal for Modi, it was his mother. The same mother, who would inspire him with her little nuggets of wisdom that sounded simple but had a deep impact on Modi.

His mother’s passing leaves a massive void in Modi’s life
Heeraba’s ‘mukhagni’ took place at 9.22am. Present there were her eldest son Sombhai on one side and youngest son Pankaj Modi. In the middle was Narendra Modi, his mother’s favourite. The funeral pyre was engulfed by flames. It kept burning for about half an hour. Standing next to the flames was Narendra Modi, at times quietly observing the blazing pyre, and on other occasions pouring ghee into the fire. His eyes were gazing into the great emptiness; after all his mother Heeraba’s death had left a great emptiness in Narendra Modi’s life that will never be filled. On her birthday too, Modi’s mother taught him something
The nation and the world learnt about Heeraba’s passing at around 6am on Friday after Narendra Modi tweeted about it. Even in that tweet, there was a glimpse of his deep, extraordinary relationship with his mother. There was a reference to the words that his mother had uttered on June 18, 2022, when Modi had gone to meet her in Gandhinagar on the occasion of her entering her 100th year. While blessing him, she said, “Work with sagacity, live life with purity.”

  For Modi, his mother was the holy trinity
In his mother Heeraba, Narendra Modi had always perceived the presence of a trinity, embodying the journey of an ascetic, the representation of a selfless karmayogi, and a life dedicated to values. He shared these feelings about his mother with the world through his tweet on Friday. After all, it was his mother’s ascetic attitude that made Modi visit her again and again, despite becoming a hermit early in life and later a ‘pracharak’ of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) that kept him away from his family.

Modi would often come to meet his mother
His bond with his mother was special, and so, after spending two years early on traversing different parts of the country and pursuing spiritual practices he came home for one day just to get his mother’s blessings and left only to become an RSS pracharak in a few years. His mother wasn’t highly educated, but she frequently passed on to him the wisdom inherent in the societal and cultural values of India. Bringing up her children amid a myriad of challenges, she always impressed upon them the importance of serving society.

The inspiration to fight corruption came from his mother
When Modi became the chief minister of Gujarat for the first time on October 7, 2001, he went to get his mother’s blessings. The first thing she told him was, “Son, never ever take a bribe.” Heeraba’s son Narendra has always had this in mind because of which he has made efforts since then to provide graft-free governance first in Gujarat and then in the country, from bringing in necessary laws to introducing direct benefit transfer, in a bid to kick out corruption. Inspired by his mother’s wise words, as chief minister he gave the famous slogan, “Na khaataa hun, naa khaane deta hun.”

The lesson to prioritise public good over personal grief
Another lesson from his mother has always motivated Narendra Modi. To spend all the time one has in the service of people, focusing on their happiness rather than being stuck in the mire of personal sorrows. He remembered this lesson even on the day of her death, when he learnt about her passing in the morning. On learning about his mother’s demise, Modi immediately left for Ahmedabad from Delhi, and kept the whole affair a private matter.

Even on mother’s death, modi didn’t cancel govt engagements
Usually, when a family member of a leader dies, the occasion is used to further their political agenda, and supporters and cadres are gathered in large numbers. But the situation in Modi’s case was very different. Apart from a few ministers, some senior leaders from Gujarat BJP, and a handful of friends from the pracharak days, everyone else was asked not to come. If Modi hadn’t sent out a message, there would have been a flood of leaders and workers from across the country on the occasion. After all, who doesn’t want to stand beside their leader in such a moment of grief?