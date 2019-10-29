EU MPs visit to Kashmir: Priyanka Gandhi says BJP's nationalism is strange

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on October 29 said the BJP's nationalism is strange, allowing European MPs to visit and interfere in Kashmir while Indian MPs are sent back from the airport.

A 23-member delegation of European Union parliamentarians reached Kashmir on October 29 for a first-hand assessment of the situation after the state's special status was revoked.

"European MPs allowed to visit and interfere in Kashmir, but when Indian MPs and leaders go there they are sent back from the airport. This kind of nationalism is very strange," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Criticising the BJP government for allowing the EU MPs to visit Kashmir and turning back Indian leaders and parliamentarians, the Congress has said it is an insult to the sovereignty of Parliament and to India's democracy.