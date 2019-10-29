App
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 06:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

EU MPs visit to Kashmir: Priyanka Gandhi says BJP's nationalism is strange

"European MPs allowed to visit and interfere in Kashmir, but when Indian MPs and leaders go there they are sent back from the airport. This kind of nationalism is very strange," Gandhi said in a tweet

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on October 29 said the BJP's nationalism is strange, allowing European MPs to visit and interfere in Kashmir while Indian MPs are sent back from the airport.

A 23-member delegation of European Union parliamentarians reached Kashmir on October 29 for a first-hand assessment of the situation after the state's special status was revoked.

"European MPs allowed to visit and interfere in Kashmir, but when Indian MPs and leaders go there they are sent back from the airport. This kind of nationalism is very strange," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Criticising the BJP government for allowing the EU MPs to visit Kashmir and turning back Indian leaders and parliamentarians, the Congress has said it is an insult to the sovereignty of Parliament and to India's democracy.

The 23 EU MPs are the first high-level foreign visitors to Kashmir after the August 5 decision of the Centre to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and bifurcate the state into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

First Published on Oct 29, 2019 06:18 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

