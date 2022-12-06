 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EU looks to win Hungary support for Ukraine aid in return for EU funds access

Reuters
Dec 06, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST

If Hungary does not agree, EU countries will still provide the money, but again in the form of bilateral loans, which is more cumbersome and tougher on the Kyiv administration.

European Union finance ministers will on Tuesday look to get Hungary's backing for 18 billion euros ($18.89 billion) of support for Ukraine for next year in exchange for access to EU money from its recovery fund as well as budget.

EU officials said Budapest has also refused to endorse an OECD move to impose a minimum tax on global corporations as a way to increase its leverage in talks for EU funds.

At stake for Hungary is 5.8 billion euros of EU fund, for which it needs EU governments to approve its spending plan. If the plan is not approved by the end of the year, 70% of the amount will be irrevocably lost.

Hungary is also fighting for access to EU cohesion funds it would get between 2021 and 2027.

The European Commission last week asked EU governments to freeze 7.5 billion euros, or 65% of the funds to Hungary, until it addresses concerns over the high level of corruption and rule of law in the country.

A stalemate due to a lack of trust between Budapest and the EU institutions has made it difficult for EU finance ministers to come up with an informal package deal and sort out the separate issues.