Erode East bypoll performance an endorsement of Dravidian model governance, says Stalin

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST

Counting of votes polled on February 27 was on in Erode East constituency and Congress' EVKS Elangovan was comfortably leading against his nearest rival, KS Thennarasu of the AIADMK.

"During the campaign I repeatedly sought people's support for the Dravidian model of governance. People have given a verdict saying it should be done with more vigour," MK Stalin said. (MK Stalin (File image: Twitter/@arivalayam)

As the ruling DMK-backed Congress nominee took a virtually unassailable lead in the Erode East bypoll, the party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said the good show was a public endorsement of the "Dravidian model of governance" of his 22-month old government.

Counting of votes polled on February 27 was on in Erode East constituency and Congress' EVKS Elangovan was comfortably leading against his nearest rival, KS Thennarasu of the AIADMK. At the end of eight rounds of counting, Elangovan secured 61,125 votes and was leading by over 38,000 votes.

With the "historic and grand win", the ground was being prepared for an even bigger victory of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Stalin told reporters in Chennai amidst emerging trends indicating at Elangovan's victory.

"During the campaign I repeatedly sought people's support for the Dravidian model of governance. People have given a verdict saying it should be done with more vigour," he said.