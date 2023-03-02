Erode East bypoll performance an endorsement of Dravidian model governance, says Stalin

As the ruling DMK-backed Congress nominee took a virtually unassailable lead in the Erode East bypoll, the party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said the good show was a public endorsement of the "Dravidian model of governance" of his 22-month old government.

Counting of votes polled on February 27 was on in Erode East constituency and Congress' EVKS Elangovan was comfortably leading against his nearest rival, KS Thennarasu of the AIADMK. At the end of eight rounds of counting, Elangovan secured 61,125 votes and was leading by over 38,000 votes.

With the "historic and grand win", the ground was being prepared for an even bigger victory of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Stalin told reporters in Chennai amidst emerging trends indicating at Elangovan's victory.

"During the campaign I repeatedly sought people's support for the Dravidian model of governance. People have given a verdict saying it should be done with more vigour," he said.

DMK pitches the Dravidian model of governance as an inclusive development model. He said people have "taught a lesson" to Leader of Opposition and AIADMK interim chief K Palaniswami, whom Stalin accused of making "fourth-rate (campaign) speech." "I sought an endorsement of the DMK government's Dravidian model and asked them to gauge our government. People have gauged and have strengthened this government," he added.

BJP lauds Centre's peace, development initiatives in northeast as it leaves rivals behind in Tripura He expressed confidence that the SPA will record a bigger win in the 2024 elections in the state. Tamil Nadu has 39 LS seats while neighbouring Puducherry has one. BJP state president K Annamalai, said he did not see it as an endorsement of the government's performance and indicated factors like "sympathy" were also there, apparently referring to Elangovan being the father of deceased Congress MLA E Thirumahan Everaa whose demise in January necessitated the bypoll. People might have preferred the ruling coalition nominee knowing that his defeat would not make much difference.

PTI