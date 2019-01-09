ER train services affected on day two of nationwide strike

Train services in Eastern Railway zone were disrupted January 9 after supporters of the two-day nationwide strike resorted to blockades at many places.

The two-day nationwide strike, on January 8 and 9, was called by central trade unions to protest against 'anti-people' policies of the Centre.

An Eastern Railway spokesman said that a suspected bomb was found on the railway tracks at Ashoknagar in Sealdah-Bongaon section that led to suspension of train services in the route.

The suspected country-made bomb, which was found near a level crossing at Ashoknagar, was removed by the civil authorities and train services resumed in the section at 10.25 am, the spokesman said.

Banana leaves thrown on overhead wires at different places in the Sealdah South section led to disruption in train services in Sealdah-Diamond Harbour, Sealdah-Lakshmikantapur and Sealdah-Namkhana routes from 5.20 am.

Barring the Sealdah-Diamond Harbour route, normal services were restored in the other two routes by 8.15 am.

In the Howrah division of Eastern Railway, services were affected in the Bandel-Katwa route after agitators blocked tracks at Bhandartikuri station.

Train services in the South Eastern Railway zone was normal, its spokesperson said.