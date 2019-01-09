App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 01:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

ER train services affected on day two of nationwide strike

Barring the Sealdah-Diamond Harbour route, normal services were restored in the other two routes by 8.15 am.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Train services in Eastern Railway zone were disrupted January 9 after supporters of the two-day nationwide strike resorted to blockades at many places.

The two-day nationwide strike, on January 8 and 9, was called by central trade unions to protest against 'anti-people' policies of the Centre.

An Eastern Railway spokesman said that a suspected bomb was found on the railway tracks at Ashoknagar in Sealdah-Bongaon section that led to suspension of train services in the route.

The suspected country-made bomb, which was found near a level crossing at Ashoknagar, was removed by the civil authorities and train services resumed in the section at 10.25 am, the spokesman said.

Banana leaves thrown on overhead wires at different places in the Sealdah South section led to disruption in train services in Sealdah-Diamond Harbour, Sealdah-Lakshmikantapur and Sealdah-Namkhana routes from 5.20 am.

Barring the Sealdah-Diamond Harbour route, normal services were restored in the other two routes by 8.15 am.

In the Howrah division of Eastern Railway, services were affected in the Bandel-Katwa route after agitators blocked tracks at Bhandartikuri station.

Train services in the South Eastern Railway zone was normal, its spokesperson said.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 01:20 pm

tags #India #Politics #Trade Union strike

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.