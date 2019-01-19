Entire north east burning because of Citizenship Bill: Lalduhawma

Zoram Nationalist Party leader Lalduhawma on January 19 said the entire north east was "burning" because of the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

"If the bill was enacted ... , India will no longer be the place that it used to be ... so we want a secular government at the Centre, so that this bill was withdrawn or exemption must be given to the north east," he said at the opposition rally at the Brigade Parade ground here.

Lalduhawma, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Mizoram Assembly alleged that the BJP, RSS are trying to rewrite the history on their own way.

He said "We are looking forward to see a new secular government at the Centre so that people of the north east are protected."

After Lalduhawma ended his speech, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said her party was against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.