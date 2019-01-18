App
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 07:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Entire nation united to defeat BJP: Deve Gowda

"Mamata is a great leader. She is hard working and such people are required in politics," Gowda said on his arrival here ahead of Saturday's mega opposition rally.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda Friday said the entire nation was united to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre.

He praised West Bengal chief minister and TMC president Mamata Banerjee and termed her efforts to make way for a secular government in the country as "historic".

"Mamata is a great leader. She is hard working and such people are required in politics," Gowda said on his arrival here ahead of Saturday's mega opposition rally.

"Her decision to make way for formation of a secular government is historic", he added.

The president of the Janata Dal (Secular) later met Banerjee.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar too lauded Banerjee's efforts to bring all opposition parties on one platform.

"Mamata has taken the initiative to bring all political parties together," Pawar said.

"BJP is spreading canards across the country. There should be an end to it," he added.

The TMC chief also called on Pawar at a city hotel where he was staying.

Describing the TMC supremo as a "great leader", former Arunachal Chief Minister Gegong Apang said that her initiative would turn out to be a great success in defeating the Narendra Modi government in the coming Lok Sabha election.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 07:20 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #Deve Gowda #India #Politics

