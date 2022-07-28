English
    Entire country upset over Congress MP's remark on President Droupadi Murmu: Piyush Goyal

    Both Houses of Parliament witnessed uproar over the remark with BJP leaders demanding an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

    PTI
    July 28, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST
    Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

    Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday slammed Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his remark against the President, saying the entire country is upset over it. Both Houses of Parliament witnessed uproar over the remark with BJP leaders demanding an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

    "The entire country today is upset over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark on the President. Congress has been insulting tribal leaders," Goyal, who is the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, told reporters.

    Referring to President Droupadi Murmu as 'rashtrapatni' was a "slip of the tongue", Chowdhury said on Thursday and accused the BJP of making a "mountain out of a molehill" over the issue.

    The term was used only once by mistake and he never intended any disrespect to the president, Chowdhury said.
    PTI
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 01:16 pm
