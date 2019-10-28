App
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2019 10:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Entire country is worried about rise in mob lynching incidents: Ashok Gehlot

Responding to a question on mob lynching at an event at Hingonia cow shelter here, Gehlot said, "Cow is like mother.... Every Hindu considers it as mother. It is our duty to respect the feelings...but a religion will neither accept nor teach taking someone's life on the basis of suspicion."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the entire country is worried about the rise in cases of mob lynching on the suspicion of cattle theft and asserted that such incidents should not happen.

Responding to a question on mob lynching at an event at Hingonia cow shelter here, Gehlot said, "Cow is like mother.... Every Hindu considers it as mother. It is our duty to respect the feelings...but a religion will neither accept nor teach taking someone's life on the basis of suspicion."

He said, "An environment of fear, distrust and violence has developed in the country due to which mob lynching incidents are on the rise. The entire country is worried about it."

Gehlot said such incidents should stop and that the state government would make all efforts to curb them. He said BJP leaders have a duty to give such a message just like Prime Minister Narendra Modi had once said that people engaging in such activities are anti-social elements.

"I believe mob lynching incidents will stop if the message is clear from the leaders of BJP, RSS and VHP," he said.

First Published on Oct 28, 2019 10:32 am

tags #Ashok Gehlot #India #mob lynching #Politics

