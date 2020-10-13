172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|ensure-proper-prices-for-farmers-paddy-crop-otherwise-congress-will-agitate-priyanka-gandhi-to-up-govt-5957031.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 12:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ensure proper prices for farmers' paddy crop otherwise Congress will agitate: Priyanka Gandhi to UP govt

The Congress general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh said paddy procurement in the state is decreasing and that farmers are very worried.

PTI
File image
File image

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tuesday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure proper procurement prices for the paddy crop of farmers in the state otherwise her party will launch an agitation.

The Congress general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh said paddy procurement in the state is decreasing and that farmers are very worried.

"In the little purchase that is taking place, a rate of less than Rs 1,200 is being given. This paddy was sold for up to Rs 3,500 in the Congress government," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Close

"Farmers are being exploited in the name of moisture. This is probably for the first time that paddy is selling cheaper than wheat," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

related news

In such a scenario, even the input costs of the farmers will not be met, Priyanka Gandhi said.

How will the farmer sow his next crop, she asked.

There is a "loot" happening in electricity bills as well and the farmer will keep getting entangled in the web of debt, she said.

"The UP government must immediately intervene and ensure proper prices for farmers' (produce) otherwise the Congress government will launch an agitation," she said.

The Congress, many other opposition parties and several farmers organisations have also been protesting against the farm legislations passed by Parliament recently, claiming that these will harm the interests of farmers and benefit corporates, a claim denied by the government.

The Centre has asserted that these new laws will be beneficial for farmers and will increase their income.
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 11:56 am

tags #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.