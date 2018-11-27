App
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2018 04:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ensure not a single vote goes to Congress: PM Modi at election rally

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Attacking the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the people to ensure not a single candidate of that party wins in the forthcoming Telangana assembly polls.

Addressing an election rally here, Modi asked the people "to take a pledge in the memory of the martyrs for Telangana's cause and ensure not a single Congress candidate wins" in the December 7 assembly elections to the state.

Recalling the role of Sardar Valabhbhai Patel in uniting India after partition, Modi told a large gathering that had it not been for the Iron Man, Indians would have needed a Pakistani visa to visit Hyderabad.

The Prime Minister said both the Congress and the ruling TRS engaged in caste politics and vote bank politics.

First Published on Nov 27, 2018 04:37 pm

