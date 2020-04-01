App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 03:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ensure needy people get essential items: Rahul Gandhi

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File Image
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have instructed the Amethi Congress unit to ensure all needy people get essentials items during the lockdown, a party office bearer said on Wednesday.

The district unit's chief Pradeep Singhal said, "As per instructions of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi, every Congress worker is involved in providing essential items to the needy people."

"Party workers are reaching to various parts of the district and helping people," he said.

Singhal also said the needy people are being given 10-kg wheat flour, 5-kg rice, 1-kg pulses, salt sugar, mustard oil and spices.

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 03:10 pm

tags #essential items #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

