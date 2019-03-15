App
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 02:58 PM IST

Ensure good results in Lok Sabha polls for true homage to Kanshi Ram: Mayawati

"His birth anniversary is being observed at a time when the Lok Sabha elections have been announced and the true homage to Kanshi Ramji will be if party workers and leaders ensure good results by remaining vigilant against the all-out tricks that our political adversaries will be resorting to," Mayawati said after paying floral tributes to the BSP founder here.

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Friday asked supporters to pay true homage to party ideologue Kanshi Ram by ensuring good results in the Lok Sabha election.

"His birth anniversary is being observed at a time when the Lok Sabha elections have been announced and the true homage to Kanshi Ramji will be if party workers and leaders ensure good results by remaining vigilant against the all-out tricks that our political adversaries will be resorting to," Mayawati said after paying floral tributes to the BSP founder here.

She said the birth anniversary, observed by his followers in a grand way, was being organised in a sobre manner in order to ensure that the model code of conduct was not violated.

Recalling the services rendered by Kanshi Ram, Mayawati said he was an invaluable gem for the country and to commemorate this, as well as the contributions of other such leaders, her erstwhile government in Uttar Pradesh had accorded them proper respect and honour.
tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Mayawati #Politics

