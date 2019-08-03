Enrolled 9 lakh new members: Delhi BJP

The Delhi BJP has enrolled over nine lakh new members even before the official month-long membership campaign concludes on August 11, party leaders said on August 3.

The nationwide drive has received great success and Delhi BJP is a front runner, said Kuljeet Chahal, Delhi BJP general secretary and in-charge of the campaign in the city.

"We have enlisted over nine lakh new members so far and we will easily achieve the target of making 10 lakh new members in view of assembly polls in Delhi," Chahal said.

The membership campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi on the birth anniversary of party ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee, on June 6.

In Delhi, the campaign was launched with fanfare at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium by senior party leader and national in-charge of the campaign Shivraj Singh Chauhan on June 7.

The month-long campaign in Delhi will conclude on August 11.

The party will hold special drives next week to enrol more members by setting up desks at malls, educational institutions and temples in the city, said Delhi's co in-charge of the campaign Harsh Malhotra.

"On Monday evening our Mahila Morcha will carry out the campaign at malls in the city. Our SC Morcha workers will set up desks outside prominent temples on Tuesday morning and the youth wing activists will enrol new members outside colleges in the city on Wednesday," he said.

Delhi BJP leaders hoped to boost the party's membership by 57 per cent as people were showing "much interest".

Former national general secretary (organisation) Ramlal had urged Delhi unit leaders to boost membership by 57 percent, the vote share of party in the city in Lok Sabha elections.